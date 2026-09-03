Faridabad school booked for abetment of suicide after Class 11 girl’s death

A day after a 16-year-old Class 11 student allegedly jumped to her death from the third-floor terrace of a Faridabad school, the administration was booked on charges of abetment of suicide on Wednesday, police said.

The FIR was registered at Dabua police station under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the teenager’s death. (AFP/ Representational image)

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An FIR was registered under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Dabua police station on the basis of a complaint of the victim’s father who had earlier alleged that the 16-year-old took the step after being made to stand for four hours in the sun as punishment.

Also read: Girl jumps off Faridabad school roof, dies; dad says made to stand in sun for hours

Principal denies punishment allegation

Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School Principal RK Sharma, who did not respond to calls from HT on Wednesday, had denied the allegations after the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said CCTV footage from the school was being scanned as part of the investigation. “The school has multiple CCTV cameras installed inside its premises. The footage is being scanned to ascertain if she was actually given punishment to stand in the sun, the allegation of the father initially,” he said, adding that several other angles were also being probed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said CCTV footage from the school was being scanned as part of the investigation. “The school has multiple CCTV cameras installed inside its premises. The footage is being scanned to ascertain if she was actually given punishment to stand in the sun, the allegation of the father initially,” he said, adding that several other angles were also being probed. {{/usCountry}}

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Girl jumped from third-floor terrace after classes

The incident took place around 1.30pm at the school on Dabua-Gazipur Road. Police said students were leaving after classes ended when the girl went to the terrace on the third floor of the school building and jumped.

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The victim’s father accused the school owner and management of trying to “suppress” the matter. “An attempt is being made to portray her death as an accident or suicide. Appropriate action should be taken against the school owner and the management,” he told HT.

Also read: Kin blame punishment for suicide of F’bad teen

Teachers, classmates to be questioned

On Tuesday, the principal had said, “She had gone to the bathroom accompanied by a female non-teaching staff member. However, after leaving the bathroom, she went to the terrace and jumped to the ground all of a sudden.”

He said the school administration was cooperating with the police investigation.

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An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, after which the body was handed over to her parents for cremation. Teachers, the principal and her classmates will be questioned to ascertain the cause of the alleged suicide, police said.