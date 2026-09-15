Faridabad student death: Haryana human rights panel seeks school safety report
The commission directed authorities to examine school safety, CCTV coverage, disciplinary practices, counselling support and the police investigation
The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a 16-year-old Class XI student of a private school on Dabua-Ghazipur Road in Faridabad and sought detailed factual and action-taken reports from the concerned authorities.
The commission’s intervention is primarily an inquiry and fact-finding exercise and should not be construed as a judicial finding on the allegations. The directions seek reports and investigations by the concerned authorities, while the commission does not itself determine criminal guilt or innocence in the manner of a court. Any criminal liability arising from the incident will remain subject to the police investigation and proceedings under law.
According to news reports cited by the commission, the student allegedly jumped from the terrace of the school’s third-floor building at around 1pm to 1:30pm on September 1, after classes had ended. School staff took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead from injuries sustained in the fall.
The reports alleged that the student had been punished by a teacher and made to stand in the sun for several hours, reportedly around four hours, before the incident. The school administration has denied the allegations. An FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to abetment of suicide, was reportedly registered at Dabua police station on her father’s complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage and questioning teachers, the principal and classmates.
A full bench comprising justice Lalit Batra, chairperson and judicial member Kuldip Jain, and Deep Bhatia, member, said the allegations were not being treated as established facts and guilt or innocence should not be presumed. However, it said they raised serious concerns over children’s safety, dignity, mental well-being and human rights.
Dr Puneet Arora, assistant registrar, Haryana Human Rights Commission, said corporal punishment and mental harassment had no place in schools. Citing Section 75 and Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, he said children could not be subjected to physical punishment, cruelty or mental harassment.
“If the allegation of making the student stand in the scorching sun for several hours was established, such conduct would not amount to legitimate discipline. Instead, it would raise serious questions of corporal punishment, humiliation, mental harassment and violation of the child’s dignity and psychological well-being,” he said.
The commission directed the School Education Department to examine the matter and the Director General, Secondary Education, Haryana, to conduct a detailed inquiry into disciplinary practices and safeguards against corporal punishment and mental harassment.
The Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, was asked to report on the FIR and investigation, record statements, investigate the punishment allegation and preserve and examine CCTV footage from the classroom, corridors, school premises, staircase, terrace and other relevant locations.
The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer, Faridabad, were directed to examine supervision, access to hazardous areas, CCTV coverage, emergency response, recurrence-prevention measures and counselling and mental-health support. The school management must preserve CCTV footage, attendance and class records, disciplinary records, duty rosters and other relevant material.
Authorities must also examine whether systemic practices of excessive punishment, humiliation, intimidation or unreasonable disciplinary pressure exist at the institution and whether safeguards are adequate.
The matter will next be heard on December 3, 2026, with reports due at least one week before the hearing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More
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