Faridabad: 35-yr-old pedestrian mowed down by SUV while crossing road
Police identified the Thar and its owner through neighbourhood CCTV, but neither the accused driver nor the vehicle was found at his Chandawali residence.
A 35-year-old man died on Thursday after a Mahindra Thar hit him while he was crossing the road near Chandawali Mor in Faridabad, police said, adding that the accused driver has been identified but is currently on the run.
The victim, Jai Prakash, was from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and was living near Chandawali Mor for the last five years with his family.
Police said the accident took place at 9.30pm on Thursday when the victim was returning home from a nearby market.
Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said a speeding Thar rammed the victim and sped away. The impact of the accident was such that Prakash flung several feet away. “Commuters alerted the police control room after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot and rushed him to sub-divisional hospital in Ballabgarh where he died during treatment. Later his family also reached there after being informed,” he said.
Yadav said that on the basis of CCTV footage from the neighbourhood, the car and its owner were identified.
Police said a team of investigators reached the owner’s residence at Chandawali but neither he nor the vehicle was found at the house. It was found the owner was the one driving the SUV at the time of the incident, they added.
On a complaint by the victim’s wife Rajinder, an FIR was registered against the Thar driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sadar Ballabgarh police station on Friday.
Prakash’s body was handed over the family after an autopsy. Police said he is survived by his wife and five children.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
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