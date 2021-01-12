IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Farmers bond over cups of hot tea
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers bond over cups of hot tea

As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp
READ FULL STORY
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST

As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp. On getting closer, one is able to spot the crowd-puller— a cuppa of hot tea, which has gained immense popularity among the protesting farmers.

The tea langar is being run by a team of people from the Meo community of Rajasthan and Haryana for the past one month. Spread across the once contiguous belt of eastern Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the Meos or Mewati (as the community identifies itself) often rally around common causes. This time, the Mewatis from the two states have united to extend support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, said that farmers from the region were against the three farm laws and have joined the agitation to strengthen it. “Beyond the borders of states, we see ourselves as a common unit, as Mewatis. We are farmers too and stand against these laws and in support of our fellow brothers,” said Shakir, while serving hot tea to a serpentine queue of protesting farmers.

The tea langar runs from five in the morning till 11 at night, with people taking turns at making and serving tea. A team of 25-30 people, consisting of Mewatis from both Rajasthan and Haryana handle the operations of the langar. The supplies needed for making tea and other snacks are contributed by people from different villages.

“People from different houses in the village contribute milk, sugar and biscuits depending on their capacity. We send out a word in the village or make announcements from the mosque so that people are able to contribute,” said Shakir.

Most of the men handling the cooking at the camp only learned to make tea recently. Maulana Umar, a 27-year-old from Punhana, said that he and others were not well-versed with cooking until now. “I did not know how to make tea initially. I learned it here and made tea for the first time,” said Umar, who teaches at a Madarsa. “While others are busy in the fields, we were relatively free since the madarsa is closed due to the pandemic. Our elders asked us to serve people here and we came here for khidmat (help),” said Umar.

It took the men the first few days to get the taste right but both the tea and the snacks served here gained quick popularity. “They don’t put much water in the tea. It’s very different and we call it the special Mewat chai. Everyone loves the tea here,” said Rakesh Phagodiya, a farmer from Rajasthan. He said that the government had unintentionally united people by bringing the three laws. “Everyone has come together to defeat the three laws here. There are no differences among us,” said Phagodiya.

Mohd Shakir, a Mewati from Alwar in Rajasthan, said that people walked for kilometres to have tea at the Mewat stall. “Farmers are spread across kilometres but they still prefer to come here for tea. Their appreciation motivates us,” said Shakir, adding that police officials stationed at the border also enjoyed the tea prepared by the Mewat camp.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

How farmers at Haryana border have made the protest site their home

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Hundreds of farmers from Haryana and Rajasthan arrived at Shahjahanpur on National Highway-8 on December 12 last year with the intent of proceeding towards Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers bond over cups of hot tea

By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:08 PM IST
As a cold wave sweeps across the Delhi-NCR and intermittent showers lash the makeshift tents of farmers protesting at the Haryana-Rajasthan border, a teeming crowd of men hovers around a particular camp at the site—the Mewat camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram to get 40K doses of vaccine by Thursday

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The district is set to receive almost 40,000 doses of Covishield coronavirus vaccine by Wednesday night or Thursday morning, from the first batch of over 241,000 doses assigned for Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Dedicated cold storage unit set up at Pataudi hospital for Covid-19 vaccines

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
A dedicated cold storage unit has been set up at the Civil Hospital in Pataudi to store the Covid-19 vaccine, which is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gangster Akash Yadav arrested after chase from Shimla

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Chasing a wanted man from his hideout in Shimla, the Gurugram police finally arrested 26-year-old gangster Akash Yadav, alias Ashu, on Sunday night from the Dwarka Expressway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Departments to prepare for possible bird flu outbreak

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The department of animal husbandry on Tuesday has called a meeting of 11 departments in the district on January 14 to discuss their roles and responsibilities in containing a possible outbreak of avian influenza
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Nine, including spa owner, arrested in Sushant Lok for flesh trade

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
The police on Monday arrested seven women and two men, including the owner of a spa, in Sushant Lok 1 for their alleged involvement in flesh trade
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Gurugram cop accused of graft and illegal detention surrenders

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:02 AM IST
After being on the run for 14 days, suspended police officer Vishal Kumar, who is an accused in a 57-lakh graft case and the illegal detention of a call centre owner, surrendered before a court on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three men snatch 10 lakh cash from an executive near Sector 14

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Three unidentified suspects allegedly snatched a bag of cash and other valuables at gunpoint from an executive on a scooter near Sector 14 crossing, towards Palam Vihar on Monday afternoon, said the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Animal husbandry department issues advisory on consumption of meat and poultry

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
As panic around the outbreak of avian influenza (or bird flu) spreads, the district animal husbandry department on Monday issued a public advisory, assuring citizens that the consumption of poultry and eggs is safe
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Canal water supply for sectors 58-115 likely to start this summer

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:30 PM IST
The city’s newer sectors, 58 to 115, are likely to start getting canal water supply by this summer, with 75% of the work having been completed and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) targeting to lay water distribution pipelines in these sectors by March 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Data collection of frontline workers for vaccination gains pace

By Leena Dhankhar and Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The data collection of frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccine has begun at the district level, with the Gurugram police sharing the data of its 5,800 employees with the state administration
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccine to be administered at six sites on Jan 16

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to nearly 600 healthcare workers at six session sites in Gurugram on January 16, said senior health officials, with a decision on further vaccinations to be taken once the procurement and distribution plans are finalised at the state level
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Woman kills self, family alleges foul play

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Basai residence on Friday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from J&K join protesters at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:18 PM IST
A group of farmers from Jammu and Kashmir joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP