Farmers to block highways, take over tolls
gurugram news

Farmers to block highways, take over tolls

Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would hold a “chakka jam” (blockades) across both the states on February 6, on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha
By Sadia Akhtar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST

Farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur near Jaisinghpur Khera at the Haryana-Rajasthan border said that they would hold a “chakka jam” (blockades) across both the states on February 6, on the call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Farmers from Rajasthan also plan to make toll plazas free in the state, on the lines of Haryana and Punjab, from February 6.

Farmers from across the country have been protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed by the Centre in September last year. They say they fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of corporations and end the minimum support price (MSP) for important crops.

Sharing plans about the chakka jam, Naveen Sohlot, a farmer from Bawal, said that the National Highway-48 (NH-48) will be blocked along with other roads that are currently being used for traffic movement. “Our plan is to hold the chakka jam on NH-48. Currently, we have kept a service road open for movement of ambulances and other emergency vehicles. Traffic is also moving in the area through local roads. We will be closing off the local roads for three hours on February 6. There will be no traffic movement during the chakka jam,” said Sohlot.

Sanjay Madhav, member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha — the umbrella body of farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders — and the state convener of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee in Rajasthan, said that chakka jams will take place across villages and towns. “We are reaching out to people in different villages. The blockade will take place at multiple levels. Khaps are organising meetings in different places and coming out to support,” said Madhav.

Ranjit Singh Raju, the coordinator of Rajasthan’s Grameen Kisan Mazdoor Samiti — one of the farmers’ bodies under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha — said that blockades will take place for a duration of three hours on February 6. “Chakka jam will take place on both national highways and state highways. Following the chakka jam, people will take over tolls in Rajasthan, like Haryana and Punjab,” said Raju.

He said that nearly a month ago, farmers had stopped toll collection at various places — Hanumangarh, Ganganagar and Bikaner in Rajasthan. “We are calling on the residents of Rajasthan to recognise their strength and stop toll collection. They should make the government understand the power of common people,” said Raju.

He said that support for the farmers’ agitation was pouring in from states beyond Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, and that people are holding meetings to strengthen the movement. “Haryana has been taking part in the agitation since the beginning. Now, we are getting massive support from Uttar Pradesh as well. The chakka jam and all other future activities will compel the government to pay heed to farmers,” said Raju.

gurugram news

Illegal constructions in four colonies razed

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Continuing its drive against illegal colonies in the city, the enforcement team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Wednesday carried out an extensive demolition drive in four illegal colonies in and around Bhondsi
gurugram news

Vaccination of Gurugram’s front-line workers to start

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The district health department will start the second phase of Covid-19 vaccinations with the inoculation of front-line workers — Gurugram police personnel, employees of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and revenue department staff — on Thursday
gurugram news

gurugram news

NHAI imposes 3-cr penalty on Sohna road contractor for mishap last year

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) imposed a 3-crore penalty on the contractor responsible for building the Sohna road elevated project, a section of which crashed near Vipul Green condominium on August 22 last year
gurugram news

MCG develops app to track toilet facilities in city

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:17 PM IST
After receiving a large number of complaints from residents regarding the state of toilets in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has developed an app for its staff to monitor the facilities
gurugram news

One killed, three critical in accident near Bilaspur crossing on NH-48

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
A 36-year-old woman was killed while three others, including two children, were critically injured after a speeding canter hit the car they were travelling in near the Bilaspur crossing on Tuesday morning
gurugram news

Gurugram records warmest day of the year

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The city experienced its warmest day of the year on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature rising to 13 degrees Celsius, up from 9
gurugram news

Bilaspur Chowk remains an unresolved black spot

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Each time an accident was reported at the Bilaspur crossing in January, local agencies responded with an intervention in an attempt to make the stretch safer
gurugram news

Local cable operator booked for damaging Airtel fibre network

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The police on Tuesday registered a case against a local cable operator for allegedly stealing fibre-optic cables of telecom company Bharti Airtel and damaging its broadband infrastructure in the city
gurugram news

District administration initiates a new road safety programme

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Similar to the concept of Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), city road safety experts, along with the district administration, have initiated a road safety programme specifically for Gurugram district known as Safer Streets for Gurugram (SSFG)
Gurugram-based Anita Arora revived her love for cooking at 68, amid the pandemic, and has been garnering praise on social media.
Gurugram-based Anita Arora revived her love for cooking at 68, amid the pandemic, and has been garnering praise on social media.
gurugram news

Gurugram’s 68-year-old begins second innings during Covid-19 pandemic

By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:05 PM IST
This Gurugrammer, an ex lecturer in the Haryana Education Services, revived her passion for cooking, and turned it into a business venture, after lockdown.
gurugram news

Gurugram Police prepares list of personnel for second round of Covid-19 vaccination

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The police on Tuesday finalised the list the personnel deployed at borders and those above 50 years of age, who will be the first in the force to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the second phase of the vaccination drive that starts on Thursday
gurugram news

Covid-19 vaccination to resume in city

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
After a three-day hiatus, the health department will resume its Covid-19 vaccine drive on Wednesday at 20 private facilities, and just one public site at Civil Hospital in Sector 10
gurugram news

Developers welcome Budget announcements on affordable housing

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The affordable housing segment, which has witnessed robust sales during the last two years, is likely to get a further boost in the city due to the announcements made in the Union Budget 2021-22 regarding the extension of tax holiday for affordable housing and relief on home loans for buyers, said city-based developers
gurugram news

Court dismisses plea to make graft accused undergo lie detector test

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:34 PM IST
A local court on Tuesday dismissed a plea to conduct a lie detector test on suspended police officer Vishal Kumar, who is accused in a 57-lakh graft case and for illegally detaining a call centre owner
