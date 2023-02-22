Father, brother arrested for raping 16-year-old Gurugram girl

A 16-year-old girl filed a police complaint against her father and older brother, accusing them of sexually assaulting her multiple times, police said, adding that both the 48-year-old father and 19-year-old brother were arrested on Tuesday from their home in Kherki Daula.

Police said the girl, a Class 11 student of a government school, told her teacher about the sexual assaults on Monday for the very first time. Understanding the seriousness of the issue, the teacher immediately took the student to her principal, police said.

Investigators said the school administration immediately informed Kherki Daula police station and later she was brought to the station. They said the sexual violence used to take place whenever the mother went out.

Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Kherki Daula police station, said the girl was counselled for more than four hours and during that time, she told counsellors that the sexual assault has been going on since the past three years at least.

“Both of them raped her multiple times. The girl said the mother had knowledge of the attacks but she never took a firm stand to protect her daughter,” he said.

“The duo will be produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. The father and son used to threaten the girl with dire consequences if she dared to disclose the assault to anyone,” he said.

On a complaint given by the victim, an FIR against the father and the brother was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Monday night, said police.