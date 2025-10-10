FDA warns action as Gurugram pharmacies continue unregulated sale of cough syrups

A day after the district health department issued an advisory on regulated sale and use of cough syrups, HT found that many privately-run pharmacies at M2K Corporate Park and a nearby market in Sector 51 were selling the drug without checking a prescription on Thursday. The health department had on Wednesday imposed a temporary injunction on the sale of ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup in the district.

The pharmacies freely offered multiple brands of cough syrup whose formulations – containing salts like dextromethorphan, chlorpheniramine maleate and phenylephrine – are under review by Haryana’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The health department had on Wednesday imposed a temporary injunction on the sale of ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup in the district after excessive levels of a toxic substance, diethylene glycol, were found in it.

Amandeep Chauhan, drug control officer of FDA Haryana’s Gurugram wing, said: “An audit has been ongoing at two cough syrup manufacturing units in the district. Additionally, six more samples have been collected from wholesalers, taking the total count to 37.”

Chauhan added that pharmacists were sensitized about not selling cough syrup without a prescription. “During a meeting with the district’s chemist association on Wednesday, it was advised to maintain a record of cough syrup buyers, including their names and addresses, to enable tracing in case any untoward incident occurs.”

At least 12 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan lost their lives after they were allegedly administered a spurious cough syrup. Following the drug-linked deaths in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had advised parents and doctors to refrain from using cough syrups for children below the age of five years.