Finish projects in Gurugram while prioritising environment says Min Rao Narbir Singh

Haryana’s industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday directed all government departments to ensure timely completion of development projects while prioritising environmental protection across Gurugram. Minister Rao Narbir Singh along with officials during the meeting in Gurugram on Saturday. (HT)

Chairing a high-level review meeting at PWD rest house, the minister urged departments to make efforts to avoid tree felling for development projects, said officials present in the meeting.

Singh reviewed ongoing road, electricity, drainage and green-belt works in sectors and instructed departments to ensure coordination so that civic facilities reach residents without disruption.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) road repair works in several stretches of Sector 58/61, 59/61 dividing roads, Sector 28/43, MG Road were being obstructed due to electricity poles located in the middle of footpaths and cycle tracks. Singh reviewed the projects and directed the electricity department to expedite relocation work and shift all such poles by the end of February, said officials.

During the meeting, NHAI officials were instructed to ensure regular cleaning of surface drains along national highways, and to complete the new drainage connectivity requirements before the next monsoon. Officials, present in the meeting said that GMDA officials were asked to start the proposed culvert construction near Narsinghpur at the earliest and to complete drainage works by the end of May next year.

According to officials, Singh instructed departments to ensure that footpath and drainage works are completed before any new road project begins. He further directed that payments to contractors should only be released after obtaining consent from the RWA representatives of the concerned area.

The minister directed that all green belts must be developed and all slip roads should be constructed at least 50 metres before traffic signals. He also proposed increasing the defect liability period of road projects to five years to ensure better construction quality and long-term durability.

The meeting was attended by GMDA CEO PC Meena; Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Pradeep Dahiya; Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) administrator Vaishali Singh; and Manesar municipal commissioner Pradeep Singh, among other officials.