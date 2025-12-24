FIR filed over illegal hunting of migratory birds at Akera-Kotla Lake

The Wildlife Department has registered an FIR over illegal hunting of migratory birds at Akera-Kotla Lake in Nuh district, said officials on Tuesday. Probe follows HT report exposing black-market bird trade. Officials found traps in water and say lack of awareness and staff shortages aided the racket. (HT Photo)

Based on a written complaint by inspector Rajneesh Kumar, the Akera police station on Sunday registered a case under Section 9 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against unknown persons for trapping and hunting protected birds, police said.

The action follows mounting evidence such as pictures and videos showing that the lake, an established winter refuge for migratory species, has been targeted by poachers, added police.

On March 22, HT had reported the alarming scale of bird hunting at Kotla, exposing the black-market trade in birds where one migratory bird such as common teal can fetch ₹500– ₹900. The report also flagged staff crunch in the Forest Department and weak enforcement as key reasons enabling the racket.

A joint team of the wildlife and forest department discovered hunting nets and snares inside the water, allegedly used to trap the birds. Officials said that such traps are a serious offence given the lake’s status as a seasonal habitat for rare and protected species. Police said an investigation is underway to identify those involved.

Wildlife officials said that round-the-clock patrolling around the lake has been intensified and teams are actively locating and removing traps laid by poachers. However, enforcement remains a challenge because the lake spans hundreds of acres, making it difficult to detect and dismantle all snares. Police have been asked to report repeated offences and track movement around vulnerable pockets.

The lake is considered one of the key wetlands in the Mewat region, attracting migratory birds every winter. Officials said the state government has proposed developing the area as a tourism and eco-conservation destination. Some local residents allegedly hunt and sell birds in nearby markets for ₹400– ₹500 per pair, officials added.

Gurugram division divisional forest officer R K Jangra said lack of awareness about conservation laws and ecological balance remains a major concern. “People often do not realise the environmental importance of migratory birds. Their presence is a key indicator of ecosystem health,” he said.

Jangra added the department will now roll out awareness camps, install warning signboards around the lake and ensure regular removal of snares. “The FIR is an important first step. Protecting migratory birds is not only a legal obligation but also essential for maintaining environmental balance,” Jangra said.

Officials said that similar incidents have been reported in the area earlier.