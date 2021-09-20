FIRs recommended against 30 over illegal colony in Sector 69; restoration notices issued to Sai Lane developers

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) recommended that FIRs be registered against 30 persons, including a former MLA, for allegedly developing an illegal colony in Sector 69. In a separate direction, the department also issued restoration notice to buyers and developers involved in constructing and selling flats in Sai Lane of Old Gurugram.

DTCP officials said that despite repeated notices to violators, they did not stop developing and selling plots in Sector 69. The directions were issued on September 13 but the notice was shared by the department on Monday.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that they have written to the Badshahpur police seeking FIRs against 30 persons for developing an illegal colony in Sector 69. “We have asked the police to register a case against 30 persons for developing the colony illegally. We had earlier also got a case registered in this matter at Sector 65 (police station) but on investigation, it was revealed that these persons have neither stopped development work nor construction in this colony,” he said, adding that the matter was transferred to the Badshahpur police.

Bhath said that the identified people colluded to dupe buyers, who will lose their investments as permissions were not obtained from the competent authorities.

In the Sai Lane issue, the enforcement department issued notices to 20 persons for allegedly developing illegal flats at the colony in Old Gururgam. In its notice to the developers and owners of properties, the department said that replies to the show-cause notices were “not satisfactory.”

“In view of the above, you are here by ordered under Section 10 (2) of the Haryana Urban Development Act No. 8 of 1975 to restore the said land to its original state including demolition of any building/ means of access wherever constructed to bring it in conformity with the provisions of the act or the rules framed thereunder as your offence is still continued by you. In case of non-compliance, the undersigned shall take necessary measures under Section 10 (3) of Act No. 8 of 1975 to restore the land, which may include demolition of the unauthorised construction to bring the land in conformity with the provisions of Act/Rules and cost incurred upon such measures shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue under act,” the notice issued by DTP (enforcement) on September 18 stated.

Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner (enforcement), said that the action against the owners and developers of illegal flats can include sealing of properties, registration of FIRs and demolition, as a final measure. “Action is being taken systematically against developers of illegal colonies and legal parameters are being met to ensure they stand scrutiny at all forums,” he said.