Five condominium security guards held for assaulting teenage boy in Sector 49

Police arrested five private security guards of Orchid Petals society in Sector 49 for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old-boy when he tried to enter the residential complex with four of his friends for a pre-Diwali fest on the evening of October 15.

According to cops, the arrest took place on Tuesday night following an investigation where allegations of the guards slapping the boy were found to be true. The minor is a resident of another condominium in Gwal Pahadi. The arrested guards have been identified as Rohtash Kumar, Bhupender Singh, Radheshyam, Man Singh and Jitender Singh. Police said that Jitender is a native of Bharatpur in Rajasthan while the rest are from different districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjeev Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (sadar), said police scanned CCTV camera footage of the township’s entrance and found out that the five guards assaulted the minor boy. “Such incidents cannot be tolerated and further investigation is underway,” he said. All five guards were granted bail from the Sector 50 police station on Wednesday, investigators added. “The five guards were on duty at the entrances but their faces were not clear in the CCTV footage,” a police officer privy to the case said.

Parveen Kukreja, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Orchid Petals, said they are seeking legal opinion to safeguard the interests of the security guards. “These poor chaps are not at fault. They were ensuring our security in accordance with orders issued to them. No outsider is allowed inside the society,” he said, refuting allegations that the minor was assaulted. Kukreja said the boys were at fault and that they travelled more than 10km and tried to forcefully enter the society.