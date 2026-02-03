Five Gurugram roads account for bulk of accident deaths in 2025

Latest traffic police data shows that a large share of road accident fatalities reported last year took place on five major arterial roads in Gurugram, including high-speed corridors such as the Delhi–Gurugram NH 48, Dwarka Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Sohna elevated road, and Golf Course Road. While total crashes fell in 2025, fatalities rose on Dwarka Expressway and Sohna elevated road, highlighting uneven safety outcomes. (HT Archive)

According to the data,assessed by HT, these five corridors together accounted for 200 fatalities in 401 crashes during 2025. Among them, NH-48 recorded the highest number of deaths, with 127 fatalities in 233 crashes. This was followed by the Sohna elevated road with 31 fatalities in 88 crashes, the Dwarka Expressway with 24 fatalities in 41 crashes, the KMP Expressway with 11 fatalities in 16 crashes, and Golf Course Road with seven fatalities in 23 crashes.

In comparison, during 2024, the same five corridors accounted for 236 fatalities in 425 crashes. NH 48 recorded 150 fatalities in 247 crashes, followed by the Sohna elevated road with 28 fatalities in 71 crashes, the KMP Expressway with 26 fatalities in 31 crashes, the Dwarka Expressway with 22 fatalities in 39 crashes, and Golf Course Road with 10 fatalities in 37 crashes.

Officials from the Gurugram traffic police said that the number of crashes on the five busiest corridors declined from 425 in 2024 to 402 in 2025. “Year-round accident prevention measures, including hazard marking drives, along with stepped up enforcements and patrolling on the high-speed corridors, resulted in bringing down the toll of accidents on the five biggest roads in Gurugram,” said Dr Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

While NH-48, the KMP Expressway, and Golf Course Road reported fewer fatalities in 2025, deaths increased on the Dwarka Expressway from 22 to 24 and on the Sohna elevated road from 28 to 31.

Pedestrian fatalities rose to 197 from 180 in 2024, while deaths of two-wheeler riders stood at 162 until November, compared to 168 during the same period in 2024. “Road safety measures, such as foot-over bridges, improving geometrical design of roads and improved signages have been undertaken on expressways,” said a senior traffic police official, asking not to be named.

“The busiest roads in Gurugram of around 50km in length will soon see a major facelift by making them ideal for pedestrians and commuters through synchronised signals, along with extended walkable spaces for pedestrians and reducing overall congestion to bring down vehicular emissions,” Dr Mohan added.