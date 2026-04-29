Five held, six cars seized for stunt video on NH-919 in Nuh

At least five individuals were arrested from Nizampur in Nuh on Tuesday, and six cars, including an Audi sedan and a Mahindra Thar, were seized for performing stunts on NH-919 after allegedly blocking traffic to shoot a reel while returning from a wedding, police said. Police traced accused via vehicle numbers; seven more, including groom and father, absconding; vehicles seized as case property, videos removed from social media. (HT)

Police said the incident took place between 12.30am and 1am on April 24, when 15 to 20 persons in seven cars blocked the Dharuhera-Sohna highway for nearly 15 minutes. The group was seen dancing on top of moving vehicles, climbing on cars, hanging out of windows, bursting crackers and playing loud music while moving slowly, officers added.

The matter came to light after a video reel circulated on social media on Monday. Investigators said it was evident that other vehicles were unable to move ahead due to the disruption caused by the convoy moving at a slow pace. Commuters kept honking, after which the suspects allowed traffic to pass.

Officers said the incident came to the notice of Nuh police superintendent Arpit Jain, who ordered immediate action. An FIR was registered at Sadar Tauru police station under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving), 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 292 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.