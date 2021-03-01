Footfall of people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities expected to rise on Tuesday

IND USA
By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:39 PM IST

The footfall of people between the ages of 45 and 59 years with existing co-morbidities for receiving Covid-19 vaccination is likely to pick up on Tuesday, according to the district health department officials, after only 87 people turned up on the first day of the drive on Monday.

“Only limited people in the age bracket of 45-59 years could manage to get inoculated as they carried along with them their medical papers, filled the medical certificate form at the site and got it signed by the doctor available at the site,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

“It (inoculation of people aged over 45 with co-morbidities) happened only at a few hospitals as many people only collected the hard copy of the medical certificate. But, people who have registered themselves today (on Monday) will come in the next few days with completed certificate forms,” said Singh.

The union ministry of health and family welfare has already issued the format for the medical certificate, mentioning 20 co-morbidities. The form can be accessed through Co-Win portal and it can be uploaded directly after being signed by a medical practitioner.

At many private hospitals, people collected a hard copy of the form. Ajay Bhatia, 46, a diabetic patient, who collected the form from Medanta Hospital, said, “I will get the form signed by the doctor today and will upload it on the Co-Win portal to easily get the vaccine shot by walk-in.”

At a few private hospitals, people paid extra to get the medical certificate at the site itself. “While I was carrying prescriptions from my doctor, the doctors here said that they’d need a proper certification indicating the co-morbidity. They gave me a choice. I could either get the certificate from my regular doctor or get it made it here. The doctors went through my prescriptions and prepared the certificate here itself,” said Sharaj Kamboj, 57, a diabetic patient who got her first dose of the vaccine at Sunrise Hospital in Sector 10A.

As per the district health department data, compared to government hospitals, where at least 13 people in this age group managed to get the shot after submitting the medical certificate, the count stood at 74 at private hospitals.

A senior doctor in Artemis Hospital, who requested anonymity, said, “Not many approached with medical certificates on the first day. Those who enquired about it were told to get it signed by their doctors as our hospital doctors cannot sign it if they are not aware of the medical history of the patient.”

