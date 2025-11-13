Ford EcoSport tied to Red Fort blast suspect found in Faridabad

A red Ford EcoSport registered in the name of Dr Mohammad Umar Un-Nabi – the suspected bomber behind the deadly Red Fort blast that killed at least 10 people – was found parked outside a house near Khandawali village in Faridabad, officials said on Wednesday. A joint lead from J&K Police triggered the late-night raid, as officials work to map the bomber’s movements across states. (PTI)

The Delhi-registered vehicle (DL10 CK 0458) was recovered late Tuesday night and examined by a National Security Guard (NSG) bomb disposal team before being handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for forensic analysis. Police said the area within a 200-metre radius was cordoned off as a precaution.

“The car was found near the house of one of Dr Umar’s acquaintances. It has been seized and handed over to the investigating agency for forensic examination,” said Yashpal Singh, spokesperson for the Faridabad Police.

The house belongs to Farrukh Khan, a local autorickshaw and JCB driver who also works as a small-scale farmer. He has been detained for questioning by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the NIA, officials said. “He is a poor man. His connection with Dr Umar or any terror activity has not yet been established,” said an officer familiar with the probe.

Residents of Khandawali expressed disbelief at the news. “Farrukh is a simple man who worked hard to support his family. It’s impossible to believe that he had any link with terrorists,” said Mohammad Mubin, a neighbour. Another resident, Shakir Hussain, added, “He doesn’t even own a proper vehicle. It’s shocking that the car was found outside his house.”

According to investigators, the recovery was made following specific intelligence shared by the J&K Police, whose probe into the busted terror module had pointed to the car’s presence in Faridabad. Acting on the lead, a joint team of Haryana Police and central agencies raided the farmhouse on Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the red Ford EcoSport, which they said was “registered under a fake address” in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, was likely used by Dr Umar for reconnaissance missions and to transport materials linked to the Red Fort explosion. Forensic teams are now examining the vehicle for explosive residues, GPS logs, and digital evidence.

Officials said both the J&K Police and the NIA will question the house owner to determine how the car ended up there and whether it was parked deliberately to avoid detection. “This recovery is a crucial link in mapping the movement of the accused and their network across states,” said an officer.