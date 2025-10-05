Four arrested for gang-rape of 29-year-old teacher in Gurugram house

Four suspects were arrested on Friday on charges of gang-raping a 29-year-old woman after confining her to a house in Sushant Lok-2 in Sector 55 while she was returning from a party in Delhi on Wednesday night, senior police officers said. All the accused confessed to the crime and were arrested from various locations in Gurugram on Friday, said police. (Shutterstock)

The woman reported the matter to the police, on Thursday, following which the four men were arrested. Of them, the prime suspect is an acquaintance of the woman, police said.

According to the police, the victim is a foreign language teacher at a private school in Gurugram, where she resides with her family.

Police said the victim had befriended the prime suspect, a gym trainer, at a pool party in the city about two months ago.

“On Wednesday night, while on her way back from Delhi, the prime suspect contacted her on phone and asked to meet him. She agreed and they met up in Sushant Lok-2. He then took her to the residence of a friend in Sushant Lok-2, which was empty at the time. The suspect allegedly raped the victim there after which he rang up his friend who owned the house,” an investigator said, asking not to be named.

The officer said the friend also reached there and allegedly raped the woman, who was confined to a room at the house till then. Later, the The duo then rang up two more of their friends who also reached Sushant Lok-2 home and raped the woman.

The next morning, police said, the woman somehow managed to escape from the Sushant Lok house and reached her home before reporting the matter to the police.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR for gang rape under sections 3(5) (common intention), 64(1) (rape) and 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was immediately registered at the women’s police station (east) on Thursday.

“All the accused confessed to the crime and were arrested from various locations in Gurugram on Friday. They were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a court on Saturday,” Turan said, adding that further investigation is underway.