Four arrested for opening fire, trying to run over police on KMP Expressway in Gurugram
Four men were arrested near the Pataudi toll plaza on KMP Expressway in Gurugram for allegedly attempting to smuggle cattle from Rohtak to Mewat after they opened fire at a police team and a group of cow vigilantes, police said on Thursday, adding they also tried to run the policemen over while attempting to escape.
Police said the incident took place around 3.30am on Wednesday when they, acting on a tip-off regarding the movement of the alleged cattle smugglers, first stopped a car in which three men were travelling at the toll plaza. Police identified them as Mohammad Khalid, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Shahid--all suspected cattle smugglers--and detained them. Police said the three were allegedly piloting ahead to alert their cohorts about police checking and movement.
Police added that a pickup truck, loaded with six bovines, then drove towards the toll plaza. When the police tried to flag it down, the driver tried to flee by ramming the barricades of the plaza and attempting to run over the police and the group of five-six vigilantes, but failed as the vehicle drove over sharp rocks deflating its tires and came to a halt.
Police said that all five men on the truck then tried to flee on foot, and were chased. One of them--identified as Mohammad Javed alias Kallu--fired a few rounds at the police and the vigilantes but was soon overpowered and caught. The other four escaped under cover of darkness.
Police said Javed and Shahid are from Nuh, while Khalid is from Tawdu and Abbas from Saadai village, Mewat.
Police said they found two bulls and four cows in the truck with their limbs and mouths tied with ropes. They said that one of the cows had died, probably due to suffocation.
Based on a complaint by the vigilante leader Mohit alias Monu, an FIR against the arrested suspects was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Farrukh Nagar police station on Thursday morning.
Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Farrukh Nagar police station, said all were sent to judicial custody.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
