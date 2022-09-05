Four arrested for robbery at gunpoint in Sec 37 factory
According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries
Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested four suspects in an alleged dacoity case at an inverter battery-manufacturing factory unit in Sector 37, wherein the suspects took the night guard at gunpoint and stole over 60 batteries worth lakhs, said police.
According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries.
The police said the case was handed over to the crime branch in Sector 10 which arrested two suspects named Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Shoaib from Sirhaul toll plaza and on Sunday, two of their associates, Akbar and another Shoaib, were arrested from Islampur village in Sector 38.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Rehan’s car was used in the dacoity and the police have recovered three mobile phones and some cash from the arrested suspects.
Police said that Rehan was the mastermind behind the dacoity and has cases registered against him in Delhi too. Investigators said that the scrapyard in Islampur where stolen inverter batteries were transported, was owned by Rehan.
“At least 12 cases of armed loot and dacoity were registered against the suspect Rehan in Jhajjar and Sonipat. He has been jailed multiple times,” the police said. He was released from jail in March this year.
Within a couple of days of the dacoity, Rehan allegedly transported all the batteries to Delhi and sold them to another scrap dealer, said police.
Police said that at least three more associates of Rehan and the scrap dealer in Delhi who purchased all the batteries, were yet to be arrested. Police said one more car and firearms used by the suspects are also to be recovered.
An FIR in the dacoity case was registered at Sector 10 police station on August 21.
-
Speeding car rams into motorcycle at Jharsa crossing, two injured
Gurugram: A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two riders on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and dragged the two-wheeler for over a kilometre leaving the riders severely injured, said police. According to the police, the victims, Sachin Kumar (24), works as a pharmacist in a private hospital on Old Railway Road, and a resident of Sector 32, Abhay Singh, works in a private bank.
-
MCG takeover of Greenwood City, Mayfield Gardens societies by Sept 7
GURUGRAM: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram on Monday completed the takeover process of Greenwood City from its developers. Officials said that the takeover of Mayfield Gardens will also be completed by September 7. Both the colonies located on either side of Vikas Marg were part of nine privately developed plotted colonies that the MCG announced it will take over on June 15. Both the colonies were developed in the early 2000s.
-
Bengaluru rains : Huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru, list of roads to avoid
After heavy rains battered Bengaluru Sunday night, traffic congestion has once again been reported from several areas of the city. The city's Outer Ring Road has been flooded again and many employees have been stuck in the traffic while on their way to work this morning. In the Bellandur area, only one vehicle is able to move at a time as both lanes are flooded.
-
Soon, a safer IFFCO Chowk for Gurugram
Gurugram: The district road safety committee (DRSC) of Gurugram is likely to set up portable pedestrian signals, table top crossings, and pedestrian islands along Iffco Chowk by the end of September to facilitate a safer crossing for pedestrians, said officials on Saturday. The refuge islands provide a safe waiting space — usually at an elevation of two to three feet higher than the carriageway — to pedestrians, at the middle or end of Iffco Chowk.
-
Six men rob bus passengers on e-way, 2 arrested
Passengers and staff on a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation bus were assaulted and robbed of ₹27,000 on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) in the early hours of Friday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.45 am on Friday, when the bus plying between Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Alwar in Rajasthan, reached KMP and was intercepted by six masked men.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics