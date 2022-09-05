Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Four arrested for robbery at gunpoint in Sec 37 factory

Published on Sep 05, 2022

According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries

According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries (Stock photo)
According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries (Stock photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: Police on Sunday arrested four suspects in an alleged dacoity case at an inverter battery-manufacturing factory unit in Sector 37, wherein the suspects took the night guard at gunpoint and stole over 60 batteries worth lakhs, said police.

According to the police, on August 20, eight suspects reached the factory unit in two cars and tied the guard, Ravinder Kumar, as they made several trips between the factory unit and a scrapyard in Islampur to transport the batteries.

The police said the case was handed over to the crime branch in Sector 10 which arrested two suspects named Mohammad Rehan and Mohammad Shoaib from Sirhaul toll plaza and on Sunday, two of their associates, Akbar and another Shoaib, were arrested from Islampur village in Sector 38.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said Rehan’s car was used in the dacoity and the police have recovered three mobile phones and some cash from the arrested suspects.

Police said that Rehan was the mastermind behind the dacoity and has cases registered against him in Delhi too. Investigators said that the scrapyard in Islampur where stolen inverter batteries were transported, was owned by Rehan.

“At least 12 cases of armed loot and dacoity were registered against the suspect Rehan in Jhajjar and Sonipat. He has been jailed multiple times,” the police said. He was released from jail in March this year.

Within a couple of days of the dacoity, Rehan allegedly transported all the batteries to Delhi and sold them to another scrap dealer, said police.

Police said that at least three more associates of Rehan and the scrap dealer in Delhi who purchased all the batteries, were yet to be arrested. Police said one more car and firearms used by the suspects are also to be recovered.

An FIR in the dacoity case was registered at Sector 10 police station on August 21.

