Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh
gurugram news

Four held for robbing Amazon goods truck containing goods worth 50 lakh

The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:32 PM IST

The police on Tuesday arrested four persons for allegedly robbing electronic gadgets and accessories worth 50 lakh from a delivery truck of e-commerce company Amazon on February 19, by holding the driver at gunpoint. The driver was ferrying laptops, tablets, mobile phones and clothes from the company’s warehouse in Farrukhnagar to another in Manesar when the incident took place, the police said.

The suspects were identified as Sunil Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Rahul Singh and Deepak Singh, all of Tauru in Nuh. The police recovered a motorbike, a countrymade pistol, a live cartridge and the robbed gadgets from their possession.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the driver was thrown out of the truck in Kapadiwas, following which he informed his company staff, who checked the GPS location but could not find the truck. “The investigation was handed over to the crime unit, following which they arrested four men from Jorasi village in Nuh. They have confessed to the crime and revealed that one Sunil was the mastermind and had worked at several warehouses as a driver, due to which he was familiar with the routes and operations at night. He was aware the trucks are loaded with goods worth lakhs of rupees,” he said.

A spokesperson for Amazon India said, “As India’s most trusted online marketplace, we take incidents of theft very seriously. Local Haryana authorities have investigated and resolved this case. We continue to work closely with the local police authorities and thank them for all their efforts in the investigation.”

According to the police, the driver, Ansal Ali of Siwan in Bihar, was on his way to Bhangrola in Manesar after loading the truck from the Amazon warehouse on February 18, when he was intercepted by four persons on a motorbike near Khawaspur village in Farrukhnagar.

Ali said it was around 3am when the suspects asked him to stop the truck. “I asked them what the matter was, following which two of them climbed up to my cabin and started hitting me. One of them snatched the truck keys and my mobile phone and held me hostage,” he said.

The other suspects, who were on a motorbike, followed the truck, took him to Kapriwas in Rewari, threw him in a field and threatened him against approaching the police.

The suspects as per their plan intercepted the truck, held the driver hostage and drove towards Bhiwadi. They had already taken up a room on rent to keep the robbed goods, said police.

Sangwan said after unloading the goods they parked the truck near Dharuhera in Rewari in an isolated stretch which was recovered by the police the next day. “This gang has earlier also robbed three more drivers but were not identified. We are investigating if they are involved in more cases,” he said.

