Four held in Faridabad for robbing cab driver of cash

Four men were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing a cab driver of his wallet and ₹12,000 at gunpoint on Mathura Road.

The arrested men were identified as Krishna alias Pakoda, Nitin Kumar, Shahrukh alias Lala, and Mayur, of Faridabad. One countrymade pistol, an automatic knife and a stolen car were recovered from them, the police said.

Vimal Rai, inspector Faridabad police, said, “We have arrested four suspects who were also planning to rob more commuters and drivers. We are currently interrogating them and also trying to find their involvement in other cases.”

The police said they confessed to their crime during questioning.

Late Friday, the suspects had booked a cab using a cab aggregator service from a prominent five-star hotel on Delhi-Mathura Road. After moving for a few kilometres, they are alleged to have held the driver at gunpoint, thrashed him with iron rods and sticks and snatched his wallet that contained ₹12,000.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly asked the driver to sit on the rear seat of the car, and they began travelling towards Delhi. After reaching an isolated stretch near the Delhi border, they left the driver in the car and fled.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 392, 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Faridabad police station on Saturday. They were produced before a court on Saturday and lodged in police custody.

OP Singh, Faridabad’s commissioner of police, said that they have deployed teams at different stretches and have directed them to reduce street crime. “The suspects are history sheeters and have been jailed. They wanted to target other victims, when they were caught,” he said.