At least four unidentified individuals were booked for allegedly assaulting a 64-year-old Delh man in Gurugram’s Sector 84 on Sunday afternoon. The attack occurred after the man’s car was allegedly involved in a minor collision with the suspects’ vehicle. Following a verbal argument. the suspects reportedly dragged the victim out of his car before allegedly physically assaulting him. Four men booked for brutal assault on Delhi man

The incident has raised concerns over escalating road rage incidents in the city. Authorities are investigating the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. The man's condition remains stable, said police.

Investigators identified the victim Dr Shiv Raj, an ayurveda practitioner residing on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane in New Delhi. Police said he and his wife and daughter were travelling from Gurugram to their home on Sunday afternoon when the road rage incident took place.

Raj suffered multiple fractures and is presently undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital, police said.

They said the alleged assault took place near Elaan Mall around 12.20pm on Sunday when Raj was about to get on to the Dwarka Expressway to reach his Delhi residence from his apartment in Sector 93, Gurugram.

According to police, four to five suspects in a car intercepted Raj’s vehicle and abused him for brushing past their vehicle and causing damages.

A heated argument ensued when Raj denied brushing against vehicle. The confrontation soon escalated and the suspects snatched Raj’s car keys from the ignition, dragged him out of his vehicle, and forcibly took him to the pavement before assaulting him.

Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said one of the suspects asked his associate to fetch a rod from their car. “While the others kept Raj pinned down, one suspect hit him multiple times with the rod, fracturing both his legs,” he said.

“His wife tried to intervene and kept screaming for help as the attack unfolded. A few commuters rushed to her help and their arrival made the suspects flee the spot. Commuters then put Raj in the car and his wife rushed him to a private hospital nearby. The hospital administration alerted the police at night after the victim became stable,” he said.

Kumar said they are scanning CCTV footage of from nearby commercial establishments to zero in on the registration number of the car in which the suspects were travelling. “We are investigating the matter from the angle of road rage as well as that of personal enmity,” he added.

On Raj’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified suspects under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 127(2)(wrongful confinement), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-10 police station on Monday night.