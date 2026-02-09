Four-hour laundry delivery service launched in Gurugram

A four-hour laundry and dry-clean delivery service has been launched in Gurugram with the entry of Bengaluru-based app-led brand LaundryMate through its new offering, LaundryMate Sprint. LaundryMate Sprint offers doorstep pick-up within 45 minutes and delivery within four hours for services including dry cleaning, wash and iron, and steam ironing. Customers can also opt for walk-in drop and pick-up at the store. (Representative Image)

The launch builds on LaundryMate’s existing 24-hour delivery service, which is already operational in Gurugram and has been in use in Bengaluru.

LaundryMate Sprint offers doorstep pick-up within 45 minutes and delivery within four hours for services including dry cleaning, wash and iron, and steam ironing. Customers can also opt for walk-in drop and pick-up at the store.

Commenting on the expansion, Abhinay Choudhari, co-founder and CEO of LaundryMate.in, said Gurugram was a natural next step after Bengaluru due to its large working population and fast-paced lifestyle. He said the four-hour service is aimed at urgent laundry needs, while the 24-hour service continues to cater to regular requirements.

In Bengaluru, LaundryMate operates a 50,000 sq ft processing facility equipped with imported machinery and a daily capacity of 24,000 garments. In Gurugram, the company has partnered with Central Linen Park, which operates a large-scale laundry facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, serving B2B clients across Delhi NCR.

Surendra Ruia, chairman of Central Linen Park and LaundryMate’s Gurugram partner, said North India has specific garment care needs, particularly during winter, and the partnership aims to provide specialised and reliable services for premium and seasonal clothing.

Founded in 2022 by Abhinay Choudhari, Pushpendra Yadav, Raghavendra Joshi, Tripat Singh and Uday Vijayan, LaundryMate offers app-based laundry services focused on time-bound delivery and garment care.

Over the past three years, the company has recorded over 5.5 lakh app downloads, processed more than 45 lakh garments and completed over 3.5 lakh orders in Bengaluru.