Fresh complaint lodged against accused in Rajendra Park murders

In a fresh development in the Rajendra Park murders case, the brother of victim 40-year-old Sunita Yadav lodged a complaint alleging that she was the main target as the suspect, her father-in-law Rao Rai Singh Yadav, wanted to grab land that she owned in Mahendragarh.

The complainant Ashok Kumar further alleged that the tenant’s family was targeted because they had witnessed the murder.

On Tuesday morning, retired army man 60-year-old Singh allegedly killed Sunita and three members of his tenant’s family before surrendering to police. Police earlier said that Singh had confessed to the murders and preliminary investigation suggested that it was due to Singh suspecting Sunita of having an illicit relationship with an upper floor tenant named Krishan Tiwari.

In the complaint submitted to the police, Kumar rejected the illicit relationship claim and alleged that Tiwari went downstairs after hearing Sunita’s cries and this led to the other murders.

The complainant said Sunita married Anand Yadav in 2011 only after her family gifted her an acre in Mahendragarh where she was from.The complainant alleged that despite this, Rao and his family mentally and physically tortured her and was forcing her to sell the land. “The value of this land is around ₹1 crore, and it became the bone of contention in the family,” Kumar said in the complaint.

Kumar further alleged that Sunita was not allowed to call her parents. His family called two panchayats in Mahendragarh to resolve these issues, he claimed.

“In February, I had gone to drop Sunita at their house when Anand threatened me and said that we sell the land else they would become the owners after her death,” said Kumar in his complaint. He accused Rao Rai Singh, his wife, son and two other relatives of the crime.

Gurugram police meanwhile said that they have not registered a case based on the complaint as they were investigating the case from all angles.

“The investigation in the case is being carried out and all aspects are under consideration,” said Rajiv Kumar, ACP, Udyog Vihar.