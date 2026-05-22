Gurugram Garbage collection halted in Manesar amid row over ‘unauthorised’ inspection by Mayor’s husband

The agency responsible for door-to-door waste collection in Manesar said it has suspended its services due to “harassment”, “misuse of power” and “disrespect to workers”, after unauthorised persons, including mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav’s husband, presided over an inspection on Tuesday evening and pointed out deficiencies.

Employees of the agency, Pooja Consultation Company, told HT that while the inspection was a regular exercise, alleged action, including snatching workers’ mobile phones, was not authorised. The inspection took place at a site in Kankrola, opposite the Gurugram University.

A worker, requesting anonymity, said, “Around 5.30pm, some unauthorised officials came in and started harassing the workers, and even snatched mobile phones.”

Agency officials said they stationed all 184 vehicles at the spot. “We fully complied with the verbal directions issued by MCM officials, and all 184 vehicles deployed across Manesar for garbage collection services were stationed at the site. We were informed that mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur Yadav would be present for the inspection; however, her husband arrived instead,” said Gaurav Joshi, owner of Pooja Consultation Company.

He alleged that none of the senior MCM officials intervened to question the process.

“We have no objection to genuine inspections, but strongly question under what authority the Mayor’s husband interfered and why our drivers were threatened and harassed. This incident raises serious concerns of misuse of influence and violation of worker dignity,” Joshi said.

The agency said it will not resume services until its demands are met—return of snatched mobile phones, strict action against unauthorised individuals and officials involved in the inspection.

Senior MCM officials said they will convene a meeting on Friday to discuss the issue with the mayor, councillors, civic body officials and agency representatives.

Puneet, joint commissioner of MCM, said, “The issue will be discussed during the meeting. An email was sent to us by the agency informing about their decision to halt operations.”

Mayor Inderjeet Kaur Yadav did not respond to repeated attempts by HT to seek comment on the matter.

Senior deputy mayor Praveen Yadav criticised the role of the mayor’s husband. “The mayor’s husband is not legally authorised to conduct a formal inspection or interfere in municipal administration. If there were concerns regarding the functioning of the agency, the inspection should have been carried out officially by the mayor or authorised municipal officers, in accordance with established rules and procedures,” he said.