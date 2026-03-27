Ggm admin prioritises LPG supply to hospitals, schools

The district food and supplies controller (DFSC) has started prioritising commercial LPG cylinder supplies amid the ongoing disruption in the supply chain, even as supply of commercial cylinders increased over the past two days. As part of prioritising, the district administration will give priority to educational institutes, hospitals and other essential servicesin supplying commercial cylinders. According to the DFSC, the average daily supply to the district before the supply chain disruption was around 3,300 LPG cylinders per day. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Between March 20 and 25, 1,757 commercial LPG cylinders were supplied to restaurants and 117,993 domestic bookings were catered to. On Wednesday, Gurugram augmented the supply to commercial establishments by 200 additional cylinders.

“The supply has been picking up momentum over the past few days. On Tuesday, we saw supplies reaching up to 605, marking a significant increase in supplies compared to the previous weeks,” said Rakesh Kumar, an inspector at the DFSC.

According to the DFSC, the average daily supply to the district before the supply chain disruption was around 3,300 LPG cylinders per day.

“While around 800 to 900 backup commercial cylinders are currently available, an additional stock of 11,000 domestic LPG cylinders is kept in reserve. The commercial allocations are prioritised for educational institutes, hospitals and other essential services such as making provisionary arrangements for families in which women are getting married,” Kumar said.

Over the past week, district authorities also directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to expedite pending PNG infrastructure approvals.

“As part of this process, approvals for two new RoW access permissions to lay PNG pipeline infrastructure for Adani Oyster Grande and Imperial Gardens societies in sectors 102 and 102A have been granted. Another RoW permission to link Joyvilla society with the PNG network in the district is still in process,” a senior GMDA official said, requesting anonymity.

Officials with the DFSC confirmed that contingency measures were in place to prevent illegal sales and hoarding of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders. “The department is in regular touch with all stakeholders, including the LPG suppliers/distributors, for overall supervision and tracking of cylinder deliveries in the district. Awareness drives are being carried out at restaurants to adopt PNG, instead of solely relying on LPG for daily operations. Six vigilance squads are conducting round-the-clock inspections, and over 100 cylinders have been recovered during the raids carried out by them since last week,” DFSC Dr Ashok Rawat said.