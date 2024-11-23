Ggm court sentences 2 to 20 yrs for kidnapping, raping minor girl

A city court sentenced 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment to two persons along with an overall fine of ₹ 2.5 lakh for kidnapping and raping a then 15-year-old girl more than three years ago, police said on Friday. Gavel for judge, law and order (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sunil Kumar Parmar, special public prosecutor, said the convicts, aged 24 and 26, were found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with the court imposing a fine of ₹50,000 on each of the convicts. “In addition, additional district and sessions judge Ashwani Kumar sentenced each of them to seven years imprisonment and a ₹25,000 fine under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for kidnapping, and 10 years imprisonment and a ₹50,000 fine under Section 366 of the IPC for inducing a woman to marry through kidnapping or abduction. All sentences will run concurrently,” Parmar added.

Parmar said that the duo had been convicted on November 13. The court also ordered that the time the men had already spent in detention would be set off against their total imprisonment, he said.

According to investigators, the convicts, who were from Fatehgarh in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, lived in the same neighbourhood as the victim in Kherki Daula. The 26-year-old convict allegedly abducted the minor from Kherki Daula, took her to another location, and sexually assaulted her. His associate assisted in the crime, police said.

In the medical examination, it was confirmed that the victim had been sexually assaulted and was indeed a minor at the time of the crime. Both the victim and her parents testified in court, supporting the allegations made in the FIR, Parmar added.

”The girl, along with her parents, had deposed before the court in support of the allegations in the FIR. Later, police also established with their investigation that it was the suspects who had kidnapped and raped the minor,” Parmar said.