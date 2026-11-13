Ggm gang war: Two arrested for Diwali murder on expressway

Gurugram Investigators said that at least five to six more suspects involved in planning the murder are yet to be arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two suspected gangsters were arrested over the past three days from Sehrawan in Gurugram and Pawta in Rajasthan’s Kotputli district by the Sector 40 crime branch for allegedly shooting dead 35-year-old gangster Deepak in a gang war, by spraying 20-25 rounds at his car near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Sunday night, police said.

Police identified the suspects as Jatin, 21, of Sidhrawali, and Monu alias Dholia, 27, of Nangal Dargu in Mahendragarh, and said they recovered two pistols of foreign make from the accused. Jatin was produced in court on Wednesday and taken on five-day police remand, police said.

Lalit Dalal, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the weapons—both 9mm pistols, of Star make from Spain and PX30 from China—were supplied to Monu by wanted gangster Lipin Nehra, who is suspected to be operating from abroad.

“The murder was the fallout of multiple personal grudges against Deepak. Jatin wanted revenge after Deepak’s associates assaulted his elder brother Neeru, at least six months back, and a friend, recently. Deepak had also allegedly threatened Jatin of dire consequences,” he said.

Police said an associate of Monu’s also had a grudge against Deepak. Jatin allegedly rang Deepak for a meeting to settle disputes, and when he arrived at the spot, reportedly sprayed his car with bullets, killing Deepak on the spot.

Investigators said that at least five to six more suspects involved in planning the murder are yet to be arrested.

Deepak was previously associated with gangster Ashok Rathi and took over the gang after Rathi was shot dead at Alipur in Bhondsi on November 16, 2019.

Monu has eight criminal cases, including those of attempted murder and robbery, registered against him in Gurugram and Narnaul. Police also ascertained Monu’s role in another attempted murder case under the Sector 10 police station.