Ggm gang war: Two arrested for Diwali murder on expressway
GurugramTwo suspected gangsters were arrested over the past three days from Sehrawan in Gurugram and Pawta in Rajasthan’s Kotputli district by the Sector 40 crime branch for allegedly shooting dead 35-year-old gangster Deepak in a gang war, by spraying 20-25 rounds at his car near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Sunday night, police said
Gurugram
Two suspected gangsters were arrested over the past three days from Sehrawan in Gurugram and Pawta in Rajasthan’s Kotputli district by the Sector 40 crime branch for allegedly shooting dead 35-year-old gangster Deepak in a gang war, by spraying 20-25 rounds at his car near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Sunday night, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Jatin, 21, of Sidhrawali, and Monu alias Dholia, 27, of Nangal Dargu in Mahendragarh, and said they recovered two pistols of foreign make from the accused. Jatin was produced in court on Wednesday and taken on five-day police remand, police said.
Lalit Dalal, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the weapons—both 9mm pistols, of Star make from Spain and PX30 from China—were supplied to Monu by wanted gangster Lipin Nehra, who is suspected to be operating from abroad.
“The murder was the fallout of multiple personal grudges against Deepak. Jatin wanted revenge after Deepak’s associates assaulted his elder brother Neeru, at least six months back, and a friend, recently. Deepak had also allegedly threatened Jatin of dire consequences,” he said.
Police said an associate of Monu’s also had a grudge against Deepak. Jatin allegedly rang Deepak for a meeting to settle disputes, and when he arrived at the spot, reportedly sprayed his car with bullets, killing Deepak on the spot.
Investigators said that at least five to six more suspects involved in planning the murder are yet to be arrested.
Deepak was previously associated with gangster Ashok Rathi and took over the gang after Rathi was shot dead at Alipur in Bhondsi on November 16, 2019.
Monu has eight criminal cases, including those of attempted murder and robbery, registered against him in Gurugram and Narnaul. Police also ascertained Monu’s role in another attempted murder case under the Sector 10 police station.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.