Truck hits car twice near Bhondsi, Sohna; driver escapes with minor injuries

A motorist escaped with minor injuries after a truck allegedly hit his car near Bhondsi toll plaza and struck it again near Sohna when he chased the vehicle in an attempt to stop its driver early Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Mahendra, a resident of Sohna, was returning home from work around 2.30am when a truck approaching from behind allegedly hit his car near the Bhondsi toll plaza, damaging it.

Police said Mahendra chased the truck in an attempt to stop the driver, who allegedly accelerated and tried to flee. During the pursuit, the truck allegedly struck his car again near Sohna. The impact was severe enough to nearly overturn the car, investigators said.

Mahendra subsequently approached police personnel stationed at a checkpoint in Sohna and reported the incident. He also provided the truck’s registration number and submitted a written complaint.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said an investigation had been initiated based on the complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage from the Bhondsi toll plaza and nearby roads to trace the truck and identify its driver.