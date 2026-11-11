Truck hits car twice near Bhondsi, Sohna; driver escapes with minor injuries
Police said Mahendra chased the truck in an attempt to stop the driver, who allegedly accelerated and tried to flee. During the pursuit, the truck allegedly struck his car again near Sohna
A motorist escaped with minor injuries after a truck allegedly hit his car near Bhondsi toll plaza and struck it again near Sohna when he chased the vehicle in an attempt to stop its driver early Tuesday, police said.
The victim, identified as Mahendra, a resident of Sohna, was returning home from work around 2.30am when a truck approaching from behind allegedly hit his car near the Bhondsi toll plaza, damaging it.
Police said Mahendra chased the truck in an attempt to stop the driver, who allegedly accelerated and tried to flee. During the pursuit, the truck allegedly struck his car again near Sohna. The impact was severe enough to nearly overturn the car, investigators said.
Mahendra subsequently approached police personnel stationed at a checkpoint in Sohna and reported the incident. He also provided the truck’s registration number and submitted a written complaint.
Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said an investigation had been initiated based on the complaint. Police are examining CCTV footage from the Bhondsi toll plaza and nearby roads to trace the truck and identify its driver.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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