Gurugram police impound two-wheeler with 67 pending challans worth ₹4.06 lakh, mostly for violations

Gurugram traffic police impounded a two-wheeler with 67 pending traffic challans amounting to ₹4.06 lakh during a routine checking drive on Monday, after finding repeated violations, including riding without a helmet and driving without valid insurance, officials said on Wednesday. The motorcycle had 67 pending traffic challans for violations including riding without a helmet, driving without insurance and lacking a valid PUC certificate.

A traffic police team deployed at the Damdama traffic signal stopped the two-wheeler for inspection. On checking its registration details, the team found that 67 challans had been issued against the vehicle for repeated traffic violations.

Most of the challans were for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance and not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, according to traffic police.

The rider was also unable to produce any documents for the motorcycle during the inspection. The police subsequently impounded the vehicle in accordance with the rules.

The department has urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and carry valid vehicle documents, including insurance and PUC certificates. It also appealed to motorists to clear pending challans and follow traffic rules, stressing that compliance was essential not only to avoid penalties but also to ensure the safety of other road users.