Gurugram police impound two-wheeler with 67 pending challans worth ₹4.06 lakh, mostly for violations
Gurugram traffic police found 67 pending challans worth ₹4.06 lakh against a motorcycle during a checking drive at Damdama traffic signal on Monday.
Gurugram traffic police impounded a two-wheeler with 67 pending traffic challans amounting to ₹4.06 lakh during a routine checking drive on Monday, after finding repeated violations, including riding without a helmet and driving without valid insurance, officials said on Wednesday.
A traffic police team deployed at the Damdama traffic signal stopped the two-wheeler for inspection. On checking its registration details, the team found that 67 challans had been issued against the vehicle for repeated traffic violations.
Most of the challans were for riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance and not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate, according to traffic police.
The rider was also unable to produce any documents for the motorcycle during the inspection. The police subsequently impounded the vehicle in accordance with the rules.
The department has urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and carry valid vehicle documents, including insurance and PUC certificates. It also appealed to motorists to clear pending challans and follow traffic rules, stressing that compliance was essential not only to avoid penalties but also to ensure the safety of other road users.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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