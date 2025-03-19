Ggm: Liquor trader shot dead in Hayatpur, family blames rival

A liquor trader was shot dead, while one of his employees and a relative were injured in shooting at a farmhouse in Hayatpur, Sector 93, on Tuesday evening. The trader’s family said the murder was a fallout of liquor business rivalry. Multiple crime branch and police teams are conducting raids to nab the shooters and conspirators. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Baljeet Singh Yadav, 50, originally from Hayatpur, owned over 30 liquor outlets in Jhajjar along with a tiles manufacturing factory in Hayatpur. The two injured individuals were identified as his driver, Ravinder Yadav, 27, and his relative, Ram Singh Yadav, 32.

The incident took place around 3.18pm when Yadav was resting at his farmhouse. Two suspects with pistols walked up to the farmhouse, sneaked inside, and fired multiple rounds upon spotting Yadav. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the location.

Yadav’s relative and his employee attempted to intervene and suffered injuries in the attack. Police said Yadav died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. While one of the employees suffered a bullet injury, the relative sustained splinter injuries after a bullet grazed his leg, police said.

A relative of the deceased, speaking anonymously, said that Yadav had been getting threats from a rival in the Jhajjar liquor business.

However, Shiva Archan Sharma, ACP West, said that Yadav had never reported any threats. “The identities of those involved have been ascertained, and an FIR is being registered,” Sharma added.