Ggm: Man murders partner for refusing to cook egg curry, held

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his live-in partner to death with a hammer and brick inside an under-construction house at Sector-1 in Palam Vihar after she refused to cook egg curry for him for dinner, police officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. Police said the man killed her with a hammer and brick inside an under-construction house at Sector 1 in Palam Vihar. (File)

Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police, Palam Vihar, said the suspect was identified as Lallan Yadav, a native of Bihar’s Madhubani, and the victim as Anjali, 32.

Police said that the murder took place on the second floor of the building on Tuesday night. A worker, Mohammad Atique, and his wife spotted the body the next morning.

“His wife died of snakebite six month ago, after which he had a fight with his family members and shifted to Delhi where he met Anjali. Both of them started living together and came to Gurugram on March 10 and started working at the building,” he said.

Sharma said that in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night, Yadav asked Anjali to cook egg curry. “She refused to do so and a quarrel ensued during which Yadav assaulted her with a hammer, brick and belt, resulting in her death. He then fled from the spot,” he said.