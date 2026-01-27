Ggm to get 1k-acre township: Hry CM says in R-Day speech

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday unfurled the national flag in Gurugram and paid floral tribute to martyrs at the Veer Shaheedi Memorial on Republic Day. Haryana CM with Gurugram police personnel. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Saini said that Haryana is moving rapidly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat”,adding that the state is breaking away from old practices to ensure effective implementation of schemes for the upliftment of the poor.

Starting his address by paying homage to freedom fighters, Constitution-maker Dr BR Ambedkar and members of the Constituent Assembly, the chief minister said Republic Day symbolises India’s unity in diversity and reflects the spirit of self-reliance.

Saini said that out of the 217 resolutions taken in its manifesto during the last Assembly elections, 54 have been fulfilled in a year and work on the remaining is underway.

He said policies such as “bina parchi-bina kharchi” recruitment, online registry, a transparent online transfer policy and the Antyodaya initiative have brought Haryana national attention.

Highlighting Haryana’s contribution to the national economy, Saini said the state, despite accounting for only 1.34% of India’s geographical area and 2.09% of its population, contributes 3.7% to the national GDP.

He added Haryana ranks first among major states in per capita income at ₹3.53 lakh, and tops per capita GST collection. Saini also said that the state features in the ‘Top Achievers’ category in the Ease of Doing Business ranking and is positioned first in north India and second in the country for logistics facilities for industries.

In terms of investments coming into the state, Saini said over the past 11 years,1.29 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) were established creating jobs for about 4.9 million people. The CM added that more than 150 services are now available for investors, and approvalsto invest are being ensured within 12 days.

Saini also called Gurugram a global hub for IT and startups, saying a township is being developed over 1,000 acres under the Global City Project.

The chief minister said 24,000 youths were given government jobs on October 17, 2024, and 34,000 were provided employment last year. He added that over the last 11 years, 0.18 million jobs were provided and 0.11 million youngsters received skill training.

To keep a check on illegal immigration, Saini on March 18 tabled the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Travel Agents Bill, 2025, that proposed making registration mandatory for all travel agents operating in the state and imposing strict penalties for violations, including jail terms of up to 10 years and fines up to ₹5 lakh.

Highlighting women empowerment, Saini said schemes are being implemented to make women economically, socially and educationally self-reliant. He said under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi scheme, 0.86 million women are provided ₹2,100 per month and 0.23 million have been made “Lakhpati Didis”.

He added that 1.5 million families are being provided LPG cylinders at ₹500 and reiterated that the government has ensured 50% women representation in Panchayati Raj institutions.

In terms of law and order, Saini said public safety remained the government’s top priority. He said initiatives such as Operation Track Town, Operation Clean and Prahari have strengthened enforcement and over 2,200 criminals were arrested under Operation Hotspot Domination since its launch on December 1.

Saini added that under the Drug-Free Haryana campaign, over 6,000 arrests were made and properties worth around ₹12 crore were seized.