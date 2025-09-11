Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
GMDA clears 3 acres of Sector 31 land from 15-year encroachment

ByAbhishek Behl
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 07:39 am IST

Around 100 unauthorised jhuggis were razed after repeated notices; GMDA plans to fence and landscape the vacated green belt.

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday cleared around three acres of land in Sector 31 that had been under illegal occupation for the past 15 years, officials said.

A joint team with police and RWAs enforced the drive after a two-month notice and final ultimatum; adjoining market encroachments also removed. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
A joint team with police and RWAs enforced the drive after a two-month notice and final ultimatum; adjoining market encroachments also removed.

The land had been earmarked as a green belt but about 100 unauthorised jhuggis (slums) had come up on the site, GMDA officials said. Despite several notices, the encroachers did not vacate the area.

RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA, said a joint team of the enforcement wing, Gurugram police and local RWAs carried out the demolition. “A two-month notice was served to all jhuggi dwellers to clear the green belt. Even after repeated notices and sufficient time for relocation, the land remained encroached. During the third and final inspection, a two-day ultimatum was given to all inhabitants to shift their belongings voluntarily. The encroachments were removed today and the government land was vacated,” Bhath said.

According to officials, the encroachment had caused severe deterioration of the environment and sanitation conditions in the area. Waste dumping in the adjoining nullah created foul odour and unhygienic surroundings for residents. After the demolition drive, the enforcement wing also cleared the construction debris. Once the site is fully clean, GMDA will install grills and landscape the area, they added.

Bhath said that GMDA, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), also removed encroachments from the Sector 31 market.

Follow Us On