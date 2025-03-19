GMDA clears encroachments near furniture market in Sec 24

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive and razed three building material shops operating illegally at the furniture market near Sikandarpur metro station. An enforcement team of GMDA carried out demolition against the illegal encroachment on MG road near Sikanderpur metro station on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

RS Batth, district town planner, GMDA on Tuesday said that the enforcement team had visited the MG road and the area around Sikanderpur metro station twice, and warning was issued to shop owners to relocate from government land and green belts. “Several vendors had shifted from the location after warnings but some of them continued to operate from government rules,” he said.

“We won’t allow encroachment of public spaces and green belts on roads. We are first trying to make the people aware of the violations and if they still don’t take corrective measures then action is taken,” Batth said.

Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning also carried out a demolition drive in two unauthorised colonies over 4.5 acres in Badshahpur.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said two illegal colonies in Darbaripur over 6.5 acres were also demolished. “One colony was also demolished on Tikri village while another colony in Fazilpur Jharsa as these were being developed illegally and without any permission from competent authority,” he said.