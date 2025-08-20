GMDA connects live feed from 109 smart signals with traffic tower in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday said that phase one of the smart traffic signals project is completed and now 109 such signals are fully operational and their live feed (data from traffic signals) has been integrated with the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) of GMDA and also with Traffic Tower, (Gurugram traffic police control room) enabling the traffic police department to closely monitor and manage signal operations in real time. Under Phase 1 of the project, the authority has installed smart traffic signals at 109 junctions in sectors 1–57. (Archives)

The live traffic feed from these signals can be used to analyse the traffic data generated by the smart signals, and these can be remotely operated from the traffic control, a spokesperson of the authority said.

A dedicated engineer has also been deployed by the authority at the traffic police tower to ensure smooth functioning of the smart signals, said GMDA officials.

As per authority officials, the smart traffic signals are equipped with adaptive traffic control systems (ATCS) and vehicle detector cameras that automatically regulate signal timings based on real-time traffic conditions. This technology ensures smoother vehicular movement, reduces congestion, and enables the creation of green corridors to prioritise emergency vehicles.

Pedestrian signal lights are also being introduced for safer and more seamless pedestrian crossings at busy junctions, they added.

“By leveraging adaptive technology, these smart signals will significantly ease traffic pressure, reduce waiting time at junctions, and make commuting more convenient for citizens. With Phase 1 complete and Phase 2 progressing, Gurugram is moving towards a more efficient traffic management system,” said RD Singhal, chief general manager, mobility division, GMDA.

Singhal further said that the authority is also expanding the smart traffic signal project under phase two, covering 32 junctions in sectors 58–115. So far, 24 junctions have been equipped with smart signals, while installation is actively underway at another 4 junctions.

The GMDA spokesperson said that major locations where these signals have been installed in developing sectors the junction on sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, sector 110/110A/112/113 Chowk, Bajghera underpass, sector 45/52 T-point, Vikas Marg, sector- 101/102/102A/104 Chowk on Dwarka Expressway side, sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Sati Chowk, sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, and sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk.

According to GMDA officials, phase one of the project has been executed at a cost of ₹16.82 crore, while phase two is being implemented at a cost of ₹7.43 crore.