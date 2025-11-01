GMDA extends deadline of Shree Sheetla Mata hospital to March 2026

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has extended the deadline for completion of the Shree Sheetla Mata Devi medical college and hospital in Gurugram to March 2026 from December 2025 said officials on Friday. The hospital is being constructed by the authority in Sector 102A in Gurugram. The GMDA officials also said that major external development works are in progress.

A senior GMDA official said that the work on the project is in final stages and as per details shared by the contractor 78 percent of the work has been completed. The authority has also floated a tender of ₹5.30 crore for the installation of non-medical equipment in the hospital, which shall be opened on November 7, he added.

According to GMDA, the main hospital block has seen substantial advancement with all slabs and structural works completed. Finishing activities such as plastering, flooring, tiling, and structural glazing are in progress. Electrical and HVAC works are at an advanced stage, with chilled water piping, ducting, AHU installation, and firefighting systems over 85–90 percent complete.

The work in the academic block is also in final stages and it will house lecture halls, laboratories, administrative offices, and teaching facilities to support medical education.

The GMDA officials also said that civil works and plastering of hostels and residential buildings has been completed up to the top floor.. The structural works of undergraduates and interns hostel are complete with plastering and finishing activities in progress. Electrical and mechanical installations stand at 60–70 percent completion.

The GMDA officials also said that major external development works such as stormwater drainage, sewer lines, internal roads, water supply networks, STP, trenching, kerb stones, pathways, horticulture, and lighting installations are in progress.