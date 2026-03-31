The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has finalised and forwarded a land acquisition proposal to the National Highways Authority of India for constructing a service road along the Sector 36A side of the Central Peripheral Road (CPR), part of the Dwarka Expressway, officials said. GMDA finalises land plan for service road along CPR near Sec 36A

The proposed 12-metre-wide service road will run along the left side of the CPR stretch from Elan Mall in Sector 84 to Kherki Daula. The project will require acquisition of 7.27 acres of land from Sihi and Narsinghpur villages, according to officials.

Officials expect the land acquisition process to be completed within six months, after which cost estimates will be prepared and construction work awarded.The authority expect the land to be acquired in next six months after which the estimate for construction of road will bee made, and work allotted.

A senior GMDA official said the land survey was conducted by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, following which the proposal was prepared and submitted to NHAI for further action.

Sanjeev Mann, chief town planner, GMDA, said, “A proposal for land acquisition has been drafted and forwarded to the NHAI for land acquisition. A 12-metre-wide service road will be constructed on the Sector 36A side. The costs incurred for the land acquisition will be borne by the GMDA. The construction of this service road will prove beneficial for the public.”

Officials said a private developer has already constructed a one-kilometre stretch of service road along the CPR, and no additional land will be required for that portion. They claimed the project is expected to benefit residents of Sihi and Narsinghpur villages, as well as around 1,400 families living in AVL 36 Society in Sector 36A, besides several ongoing projects along the corridor.