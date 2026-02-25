GMDA floats ₹31 crore tender for master sewer lines in sectors 77 to 80

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday has floated tender for laying 10 kms of master sewer lines worth ₹31 crore from sectors 77 to 80, said officials. Project aims to boost wastewater flow capacity; RWAs say tanker costs and pollution have risen without trunk sewer connectivity. (HT Archive)

Residents told HT that the lack of master sewage lines has been major obstacle for residents in these sectors as they have to depend on tractor trolleys to dispose treated water as there are no master sewer lines and connecting lines to dispose this treated waste water . GMDA officials said the work will be completed a year after the tender is awarded.

Pravin Malik, president of Rising Homes society in Sector 92 said, “Thousands of residents living in developing sectors are suffering due to delay in laying master sewage lines and connecting sewage lines. The RWAs are dependent on tankers to dispose the treated water. It is a difficult situation as costs run high and waste water is also causing pollution in the area,” he said.

“Around 10 kilometres of sewer lines will be laid in these sectors at an estimated cost of ₹31.20 crore, aimed at enhancing the capacity of the existing sewer network and supporting the growing urban population,” said a GMDA spokesperson.

GMDA officials said that the authority is laying master sewer pipelines from sectors 68 to 76 and from sectors 105 to 115 to ensure seamless sewerage network across the developing sectors of Gurugram. “These initiatives are expected to improve wastewater flow capacity and minimize the risk of overflows,” said the officials.

Officials said the authority is currently expanding the sewage treatment plants in Behrampur and Dhanwapur by 100 MLD each and the tender process is underway. “These facilities will cater to the rising volume of wastewater being generated from New Gurugram areas,” the GMDA spokesperson said.

Additionally, the GMDA said that a new 100 MLD STP in Sector 107 and a 40 MLD STP at Naurangpur are also being planned to further augment the city’s sewage treatment capacity and strengthen the overall sewerage network.