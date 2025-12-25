GMDA floats 6.41 crore tender to build permanent drain at Narsinghpur

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday has floated a tender to construct a concrete drain in place of a temporary drain at Narsinghpur, said officials on Wednesday. A flooded stretch near Narsinghpur village due to “the current improper drainage system,” locals said. (HT Archive)

According to GMDA officials, every year during monsoon, storm water from Mohammadpur, Narsinghpur and sectors along the SPR inundated the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway at this location and this issue had become a major problem for the commuters. In May this year, GMDA constructed a 750 metre long temporary drain which reduced waterlogging at this stretch. This temporary drain, which is dug up, will now be replaced with a concrete drain.

A senior GMDA official said that around 750 metres of this drain will be concretised at a cost of ₹6.41 crore from Narsinghpur on the NH-48 upto Badshahpur drain. “The tender for the same has been floated and the work will be completed within six month from the date of allotment of work,” the official said.

“We had constructed the temporary drain to connect the low-lying areas of Narsinghpur with Badshahpur drain to channelise the storm water during monsoon. The experiment proved quite successful as this drain helped in preventing waterlogging and the water which was collected, was diverted to the Najafgarh drain,” said a GMDA official.

Meanwhile, the department has also floated a tender to desilt 24 roads in the city on December 23, at the cost of ₹5.56 crore. According to GMDA, the tender has been floated for desilting surface drains from Huda city center to Hero Honda chowk via Subhash chowk, sector dividing roads of sectors 32/38, 38/39, 68/69, 69/70, 70/75, 71/73, 73/74, 75/75A, 75A/76, 76/77 78/79, 46/47, 53/56, 49/50 and sectors 58 to 67.