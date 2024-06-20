GMDA floats tenders for repairing over 64km of master sector dividing roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated tenders for repairing over 64km of master sector dividing roads to enhance commuting experience for residents, said officials. HT Image

Officials said GMDA has invited bids for these projects, which will be carried out at a cost of ₹109 crore.

According to officials, the repairs will focus on the master roads dividing sectors 90/93, 92/95, 91/92, 92/95, and open spaces around sector 91, with approximately 9.45km of road to be improved at a cost of ₹29.77 crore.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA said that major master sector dividing roads spanning over 64km will be repaired, which will be of immense benefit to the residents. “The work will be completed by the agencies within nine months from the date of award,” he said.

Godara added that in addition to these master sector roads, GMDA is also focusing on strengthening and repairing service roads along the master roads from Sector 58 to 67. “The project, involving over 17.2km of surface roads, will be executed at a cost of ₹28.06 crore and is slated for completion within eight months. Bids for this work have also been invited,” he said.

The residents said that many accidents were reported due to roads with potholes on these stretches. “We will benefit only if the roads are repaired before monsoons, or else we will again suffer from the same issues of waterlogging and traffic congestions,” said Nitin Sirohi, a resident of Sector 67.

Joginder Singh, former president of the Sector 57 Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the issue of potholes continues despite repeated complaints. “Many residents have suffered injuries due to potholes on waterlogged roads. Children have stopped cycling as the roads are in poor condition,” he said.

The Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) remain problematic, posing risks to vehicles. Despite being largely functional, the potholes dot Golf Course Extension Road, particularly after Vatika Chowk. Waterlogging starts from Sohna Road due to which commuters fail to spot the potholes, leading to accidents and injuries.

Special repair work underway:

Sectors 81/81A to 86/87, 90/91, 82/85 to 83/84, and 87 Open Space to 81/86: Approximately 8.1km road will be repaired at a cost of ₹24.91 crore.

Sectors 23/23A, 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, Sector 15 (Part 1 and 2), New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, Sector 9/9A, Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, Sector 5/6, Sector 22/23, Sector 7/8, and Sector 21/22: Nearly 30km road will undergo repair at a cost of ₹28.72 crore.

Sectors 30/31, 33/34, 57 (Part I and II), 49/50, 69/70, 70/75, 70/70A, 25/28, and 24/26: Approximately 19km of master sector roads will be repaired at a cost of ₹25.72 crore.