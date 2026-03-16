GMDA floats tenders for two road projects to improve connectivity in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited bids for two road infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in key sectors across Gurugram. Officials said the projects aim to improve road safety and drainage, with completion timelines of six to eight months once tenders are finalised and work begins. (HT Archive)

Officials said the proposed works are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade urban infrastructure and ensure safer travel. The first project involves upgrading the master road dividing Sector 114 outer, which will cost approximately ₹7.73 crore and is expected to be completed within eight months, officials said.

“The project includes strengthening a 750-metre stretch of the main carriageway, installation of a central verge crash barrier, construction of stormwater drains on both sides of the road and installation of traffic safety infrastructures such as signages and reflectors. This will help address road safety concerns and ensure better drainage during monsoon,” said spokesperson GMDA.

The second project involves repair of the service road along the Sector 51/52 dividing master road, covering a 1.05-kilometre stretch. The cost for the project has been pegged at ₹5 crore, with a six-month completion time.

“Under this project, the existing service road will be repaired and drainage systems will be installed. The plan also includes lowering the adjoining green belt areas to allow smoother flow of rainwater and installation of traffic safety elements,” added the spokesperson.

Earlier this month, the authority floated a tender for the annual maintenance of GMDA roads from Sector 1 to 23, covering a period of 24 months. The contract focused on ensuring regular upkeep of key GMDA road stretches and addressing routine repair requirements.