GMDA floats tenders for two road projects to improve connectivity in Gurugram
The authority plans strengthening of a 750m carriageway and repair of a 1.05km service road, along with crash barriers, storm drains and traffic safety infra.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has invited bids for two road infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in key sectors across Gurugram.
Officials said the proposed works are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade urban infrastructure and ensure safer travel. The first project involves upgrading the master road dividing Sector 114 outer, which will cost approximately ₹7.73 crore and is expected to be completed within eight months, officials said.
“The project includes strengthening a 750-metre stretch of the main carriageway, installation of a central verge crash barrier, construction of stormwater drains on both sides of the road and installation of traffic safety infrastructures such as signages and reflectors. This will help address road safety concerns and ensure better drainage during monsoon,” said spokesperson GMDA.
The second project involves repair of the service road along the Sector 51/52 dividing master road, covering a 1.05-kilometre stretch. The cost for the project has been pegged at ₹5 crore, with a six-month completion time.
“Under this project, the existing service road will be repaired and drainage systems will be installed. The plan also includes lowering the adjoining green belt areas to allow smoother flow of rainwater and installation of traffic safety elements,” added the spokesperson.
Earlier this month, the authority floated a tender for the annual maintenance of GMDA roads from Sector 1 to 23, covering a period of 24 months. The contract focused on ensuring regular upkeep of key GMDA road stretches and addressing routine repair requirements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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