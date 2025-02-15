GMDA identifies illegal parking ‘hotspots’, plans measures

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has identified key hotspots across the city where a significant number of vehicles are being towed to tackle the growing issue of illegal parking and traffic congestion. Data analysis from December 2024 and January 2025 shows that approximately 10,000 vehicles were lifted by GMDA contractors in just two months, with hotspots including Basai Road, Old Jail Road, MG Road, and Sectors 29 and 30 emerging as the most affected areas, officials said. Traffic police towing a car in Gurugram on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official stated that the towing data study aimed to pinpoint high-violation zones and formulate solutions to ease congestion while creating additional parking spaces. “We are conducting a survey to identify roads where one lane can be dedicated for parking. Apart from that, parking lots are being developed in both Old and New Gurugram by GMDA, MCG (Municipal Corporation of Gurugram), and HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran). A new parking lot is also planned in Sector 44,” the official said.

The data revealed that in December and January alone, 6,000 cars were towed from Old Gurugram and 4,000 from New Gurugram. Sector 29 and its adjoining areas had the highest number of vehicles lifted, followed by Old Jail Road near Sohna Chowk, Mor Chowk, Session House Chowk, Sector 12 Vyapar Sadan, and AIT Chowk.

To address parking and congestion issues, GMDA has planned multiple initiatives, including shifting the Old Bus Stand near Dwarka Expressway to decongest the Sadar Bazar-Mahavir Chowk area, officials said. Additionally, the authority is planning a subway on MG Road and a bus depot in Sector 10 with adequate parking. It also intends to introduce electric buses in the coming months to reduce the number of private vehicles on city roads, they added. The proposed projects will be executed in next six months to two years depending upon the scope of the work,all of which has already been approved by the government, said GMDA officials.

GMDA towing charges remain ₹2,000 for heavy vehicles with more than 10 wheels, ₹1,000 for medium and four-wheeled vehicles, and ₹500 for two-wheelers.