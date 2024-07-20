GMDA integrates social media for grievance redressal

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has upgraded its complaint-handling system by integrating WhatsApp and social media platforms, making it more user-friendly and efficient. This enhancement allows Gurugram residents to submit complaints regarding civic infrastructure more easily, said officials. According to GMDA officials, residents can now register complaints by sending a message to the WhatsApp number +91 7840001817. (HT Archive)

According to GMDA officials, residents can now register complaints by sending a message to the WhatsApp number +91 7840001817, including photographs highlighting the issue. Additionally, a missed call to +91 9873353224 will prompt a call centre executive to return the call and register the complaint.

P.K. Aggrawal, consultant for the Smart City division of GMDA, explained that the process of submitting grievances has been simplified. “Residents can now raise their complaints on WhatsApp and share supporting images. This can highlight issues such as water supply, drainage, sewerage, road conditions, waste collection, sanitation, waterlogging during monsoon, and other services covered by the GMDA Grievance Redressal System. The messages on WhatsApp will be acknowledged and forwarded to the concerned department and officer. Given WhatsApp’s widespread use, this addition will further enhance the system’s utility,” he said.

In addition to WhatsApp, GMDA has integrated social media platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram with its complaint handling system, said Aggarwal. “Complaints or issues raised on these platforms will be tracked by the GMDA software and escalated to the appropriate departments for resolution. This integration ensures that all grievances, regardless of the platform used to report them, are addressed promptly and efficiently,” he added.

Previously, residents had to submit complaints related to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), and GMDA via toll-free numbers, the MyGurugram mobile app, or the dedicated GMDA helpdesk. While these channels remain operational, including WhatsApp and social media offer a more accessible and efficient way to address grievances, said officials.

“Integrating these new platforms is part of our ongoing efforts to make Gurugram a smart city. By utilising popular and widely used apps like WhatsApp and social media, we are making it easier for residents to report problems and receive timely solutions. This approach not only streamlines the process but also encourages more people to actively participate in keeping the city clean and well-maintained,” Agrawal said.

The move is expected to significantly boost the efficiency of GMDA’s Grievance Redressal System, making it more responsive to the needs of Gurugram’s residents, said officials. This technological upgrade is a step towards a more inclusive and proactive approach to urban management, they added.