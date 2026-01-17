GMDA issues ‘final notice’ to 40 societies for failing to comply with RWH norms

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA’s) town planning wing has issued a “final notice” to 40 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), seeking to ascertain if these societies have made rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems functional on their provisions, in compliance with the state government directives. GMDA officials said that failure to comply with RWH norms can attract fines, and authorities can also deny or revoke occupancy certificates. (HT)

Officials said that the department previously issued notice to 68 RWAs, but only a minority of them responded with requisite details. They said RWH systems in the city is a top priority, as per directions issued by principal advisor (urban development), DS Dhesi, to the Haryana government.

RS Bhath, district nodal officer, enforcement, and district town planned, GMDA, said, “We had issued directions to around 68 RWAs asking them to make their systems functional and connect it with the storm water drains. Notices have been issued to around 40 such RWAs for non-compliance and we will take action against the violators.”

GMDA officials said that failure to comply with RWH norms can attract fines, and authorities can also deny or revoke occupancy certificates. Also, rebates and concessions issued to a project or an RWA can be withdrawn depending upon the case, they said.

Bhath said that action against RWAs can be taken under occupancy certificate norms, environment norms and other licence conditions if RWH systems are not maintained. “We appeal to the RWAs to take the issue of rain water harvesting seriously,” he said.

According to a third-party assessment done by the GMDA, RWH systems were found defective in half of the residential societies and 85% of individual houses. The study, done in July 2025, pointed out that making RWH systems functional will reduce waterlogging considerably in the city.

A report submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to principal advisor Dhesi stated that the Haryana Urban Development Authority constructed 240 rainwater harvesting systems across the city and handed them over to the MCG. Of these, 123 systems are functioning properly, 78 faulty ones are to be, and 39 systems could not be located. In addition, the municipal corporation has installed 404 RWH systems.

“A committee is being formed and next week, we will start inspecting RWH systems being developed by five developers in sectors 69 and 70. All residential condominiums larger than 10 acres must have functional RWH systems and we will ensure that this happens,” said Bhath.