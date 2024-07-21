GMDA, NHAI clears illegal structures at Rajiv Chowk

The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) jointly carried out a major anti-encroachment drive at Rajiv Chowk on Sunday to free the area of unauthorised structures and inhabitation, officials said. HT Image

Gurugram assistant commissioner of police Surender Kumar Phogaat said a team of 100 police personnel were also present at the site to manage the law-and-order situation. The drive began at 8.30am, and in about three hours, more than 100 jhuggis were cleared, he said.

“The demolition drive was conducted in collaboration with the traffic police. Apart from GMDA staffers, 40 police personnel participated in the drive to clear MG Road of illegal encroachments and wrongly parked vehicles,” GMDA district town planner RS Bhath, who was appointed duty magistrate, said.

Earlier on Friday, Bhath had carried an inspection visit of the site and asked all encroachers to remove their belongings within 24 hours. The official said that the encroachers initially shifted their whereabouts along the road, however three tractors were on standby to ensure that they don’t shift elsewhere.

GMDA, NHAI and Traffic police departments will also keep regular checks on this area to prevent any further encroachment at Rajiv Chowk.

“GMDA CEO and Gurugram DC have directed to clear the Rajiv Chowk junction and we will keep conducting doing such demolition drives to clear the roads and green belts. Many residents requested to look into such encroachments on New Gurugram and we will take suitable action in these sectors as well,” Bhath said.