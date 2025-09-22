GMDA plans to pump recycled water to Damdama lake, Sultanpur lake

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to pump recycled water from its Behrampur water treatment plant (WTP) to Damdama Lake in Sohna to ensure that treated waste water can be utilised for irrigation and horticulture in the areas surrounding it, said GMDA officials on Saturday, adding that the tourism potential of Damdama lake would also get a boost as the water body could be used for boating throughout the year. Presently, the water level in Damdama lake goes down during the summer season.

On Friday, GMDA CEO Shyamal Misra held a meeting and issued directions to the GMDA officials and irrigation department officials to prepare a plan for taking recycled water to Damdama Lake and and also to Sultanpur lake.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter, said that currently treated waste water is being taken from Behrampur to CRPF camp in Bhondsi, where it is used for horticultural and other works. “This pipeline was laid by the irrigation department and it can be extended upto Damdama. Around 15 MLD water can be pumped into the lake which will ensure that it has adequate water throughout the year. Directions have been issued for preparing a plan to extend this pipeline,” he said.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on Sultanpur lake, and it was directed that recycled water should also be pumped to Sultanpur lake which is currently getting raw water from the NCR water channel.

“Directions have been used that a pipeline to pump recycled water to Sultanpur should also be laid and that the maximum amount of recycled water should be utilised for agriculture work and it should not be wasted,” said an official.