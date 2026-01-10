GMDA removes illegal structures blocking developmental projects

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in sectors 60, 63 and 63A along the Golf Course Extension Road, removing illegal vends and shops that were obstructing the construction of a one-kilometre service lane and infrastructure, such as drainage, sewer lines and green belts. The DTP enforcement team under GMDA Infra-1 division used one JCB machine and were assisted by 50 police personnel for the drive. (HT Photo)

In all, seven meat shops, around 20 temporary vegetable shops, a creche, five illegal carts, and a kabadi (scrap) shop, among others, were removed, GMDA officials said.

“As per the directions of the CEO, GMDA, sector dividing roads and green belts under GMDA jurisdiction are being taken up on priority to make them encroachment-free and facilitate planned development for public benefit. Strict action will be taken against defaulters who continue to illegally occupy government land,” said district town planner (DTP), GMDA, RS Bhatth.

Before the drive, Bhatth and his team visited the master dividing roads of sectors 60/63 and sectors 63/63A and warned vendors encroaching upon the space to voluntarily remove the illegal structures. As the directions were not complied with, a demolition drive was conducted on Thursday, officials said.

Bhath said that enforcement was crucial as special repair work of service roads from sectors 58 to 67 has already been approved and is underway under the GMDA Infra-1 Division project. In addition, the green belt along the service road is being developed by GMDA under an MoU with a private developer. The construction work of the service road is scheduled to commence within the next seven days, ensuring smoother traffic movement and improved civic infrastructure, he said.

Combined with a previous demolition drive conducted along the sector 61/62 master dividing road, green belt spaces along three kilometres and right of way has been reclaimed, paving the way for infrastructure work, a GMDA spokesperson said on Friday.

