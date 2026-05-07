The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has revived its plan to upgrade the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 into a world-class sports venue, with officials proposing “international-standard cricket and football grounds along with several new sports facilities” at an estimated cost of ₹400 crore. GMDA revives ₹400 crore plan to upgrade Tau Devi Lal Stadium

Officials said the state government has approved the proposal to transform the stadium by improving existing infrastructure and adding facilities for multiple sports disciplines. The authority is expected to finalise the project tender by the end of this month and float it by early next month, they added.

The Tau Devi Lal Stadium, one of the largest government-owned sports facilities in Gurugram, was originally developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and later handed over to GMDA after the authority’s formation.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter said, “The cricket stadium will have a new turf; better seating arrangements are proposed to be made at the stadium, and lights to facilitate night cricket matches will also be installed. The stadium will also have a new pavilion to meet international standards. The football stadium will also be upgraded, and it will have a 15,000 seating capacity. We will install new turf on this ground to facilitate international matches. We plan to spend around ₹400 crore to upgrade the sports stadium.”

According to officials, GMDA also plans to build an international-sized swimming pool, badminton courts and lawn tennis facilities at the venue. The athletics infrastructure will also be upgraded with a new synthetic track.

“Haryana is a sports powerhouse, and the sports facilities in Gurugram should represent the sporting prowess of the state and offer the best facilities to both professionals and amateurs who want to pursue sports. Also, the city can host international matches at this venue once it is upgraded,” the official added.

GMDA had earlier proposed a ₹634-crore redevelopment plan for the stadium, which had also received state government approval, but the project was delayed as the authority prioritised infrastructure works.