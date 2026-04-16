GMDA to build four lane flyover over railway track near Dwarka expressway

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct a four-lane flyover on Garhi road over the Delhi-Rewari railway track, near Dwarka Expressway in Sector 37 D, officials said. Currently, traffic is severely affected as the railway crossing remains closed due to train movement. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The rail over bridge (ROB) is expected to ease movement for over 10,000 families living in Sectors 37C and 37D, and residents on the other side of the Dwarka Expressway who often use this stretch, said GMDA officials. Currently, traffic is severely affected as the railway crossing remains closed due to train movement.

A senior GMDA official said, “The project was earlier planned as a two-lane flyover, but, GMDA CEO PC Meena took up the matter with railway authorities, who approved the revised plan for a four-lane flyover and agreed to bear half the cost.”

Officials said a consultant was already hired to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the two-lane flyover and will now revise it for the expanded project, including approach roads. “The consultant estimated the cost for the two-lane flyover at around ₹55 crore which is now likely to rise to around ₹100 crore. The authority is willing to spend more as this will create future-ready infrastructure,” said the official.

According to the authority, the stretch of the flyover will be built under the supervision of the railway department. “We have asked the consultant to prepare a revised DPR,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer, GMDA.

Currently, residents of Sector 37C and 37D and those from Basai village are compelled to wait at the railway crossing while commuting to the Dwarka Expressway, causing inconvenience to motorists, added officials.