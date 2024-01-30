GMDA to build new drains in Gurugram’s Sector 12

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to build a new drainage system in Sector 28 to reduce stress on stormwater drains, which are choked by excess garbage resulting in water logging during monsoon, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. HT Image

The decision was taken during a meeting on Tuesday at GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) A Sreenivas’s office between Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials and GMDA officials.

In another decision, GMDA’s CEO directed officials to conduct a joint inspection and disconnect illegal connections on the water pipeline leading to MCG Boosting Stations, which was causing water shortage in Palam Vihar, and Sectors 12, 21, 22, and 23.

Sreenivas also commissioned five MCG boosting stations in Sirhaul, Tigra, Sector 42, Sector 44, and D Block of South City 2. He also ordered officials to install flow meters on all new water connections.

Treated waste water for parks

Officials said that GMDA is planning to make a 750 kL capacity underground water tank in Sector 55 to supply treated waste water to the biodiversity park. The UGT will be built on land given by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, said officials.

GMDA officials said that the agency has laid down a treated waste water pipeline along master sector roads, and MCG could now connect a pipeline to supply treated waste water to parks.